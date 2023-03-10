Search icon
WPL 2023: RCB face 4th consecutive loss as Alyssa Healy 96 helps UP Warriorz register a 10-wicket win

Batting first against UP Warriorz, captain Smriti Mandhana failed once again but Sophie Devine (36) and Ellyse Perry(52) gave RCB a good start. As they got dismissed, the whole team collapsed like a house of cards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

In their 4th match of the Women Premier League Smriti Mandhana-led RCB couldn't break their losing streak as the team is at the bottom of the table with 0 wins. 

Batting first against UP Warriorz, captain Smriti Mandhana failed once again but Sophie Devine (36) and Ellyse Perry(52) gave RCB a good start. As they got dismissed, the whole team collapsed like a house of cards. Ellyse Perry was the highest scorer from Bangalore with 52 runs in 39 balls. With almost every game reaching a total of 200, RCB could only manage to put on a total of 138 runs on board. 

In reply, Up Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy led from the front but fell 4 runs short of her maiden WPL century.  Alyssa remained not out on 96 in just 47 balls with 18 fours and a maximum. Devika Vadeiya on the other hand scored 36 off 31 balls. Warriorz chased down the total in just 13 overs and won the match by 10 wickets. 

In a post-match presentation, RCB skipper said that she thinks they have started well in every game but lost wickets in clusters and as an opener, it's her duty to score runs and give the team a good start. 

“We were looking to go with a bit of a cautious approach at the top but it did not work and they were left with no total at the end. The changes were made to find a balance in the team but it did not work out well.” Smrithi Mandhana added.

She concluded by saying that she is having regular conversations with the team as it is really important for all to look into the mirror and see what they have been doing wrong and rectify it in no time as they have no room for further mistakes now.
It is important to note that one more defeat might end their journey of WPL 

Alyssa Healy, the skipper of UP was awarded the player of the match for her magnificent knock.

