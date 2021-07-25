Watch: Hardik Pandya tries to lip-sync Sri Lanka's national anthem, video goes viral

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen trying to lip-sync Sri Lanka's national anthem before the start of the first T20I between the two teams at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the whole Sri Lankan team and the backroom staff were singing the anthem, the cameraman panned his lens onto Pandya, where he was seen humming the anthem.

Pandya's attempt to lip-sync the opposition's national anthem resulted in him gathering a widespread appreciation for the same.

While Sri Lankan fans felt pride seeing an opponent singing their anthem, one of the users suggested that the hosts' anthem is so good that Hardik Pandya couldn't stop himself from humming it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sri Lanka anthem so appealing even Hardik Pandya is singing it! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 25, 2021

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of the three-match series against India. India brought back all their main players while handing debuts to opener Prithvi Shaw and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.