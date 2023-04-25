Viral Video: Virat Kohli gets angry at fan for coming too close to Anushka Sharma for selfie in Bengaluru, watch

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma/Screengrab via Twitter

Virat Kohli seemingly got angry at a man who came too close to his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma to click a selfie. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently visited a popular restaurant in Bengaluru for lunch and as soon as fans got to know about it, they flooded the place to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are cool and collected while greeting fans, things took an ugly turn when the couple struggled to get to their car among a sea of fans. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

READ | Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's super expensive car collection

In the viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen trying to escort Anushka Sharma to the safety of their car. This is when a man came too close to the couple for a selfie, refusing to make any space for Anushka Sharma to open the car door. Seeing the unruly crowd, Virat Kohli could be seen losing his cool and asking a fan to move out of the way.

Here's the video

The video is garnering a lot of views on social media as of now. While some people are criticising the fans for invading Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's "privacy", others are quick to point out Virat's anger and said, "Kohli looked angry. Not happy with all the crowd around him and Anushka."

A third user sympathised with the couple and wrote, "Feel bad for stars when they get mobbed like this. Especially when out for family outings. They looked genuinely scared as they walked out. No wonder they don’t treat fans with respect at times."

READ | Why Cristiano Ronaldo banned girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties? Check Messi, Barcelona connection

For the unversed, Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma, over the weekend, visited Central Tiffin Room with their families and later also stopped at Corner House for ice cream.