Why Cristiano Ronaldo banned girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties? Check Messi, Barcelona connection

Cristiano Ronaldo banned his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties after an incident took place involving Lionel Messi and Barcelona back in 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with their five children.

Their relationship has been going strong for the past 7 years but it sure has seen some ups and downs. As per a report in SportsManor, one negative incident took place in their relationship on April 24, 2017, El Clasico Day.

On that day, assuming that Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid at the time, will win the match against Barcelona, Georgina decided to throw an after-party to celebrate. However, Ronaldo and Real Madrid were defeated 3-2 by arch-rivals Barcelona.

Lionel Messi scored a goal that night giving Barcelona three points and Ronaldo failed to impress his side. Since that day, Ronaldo reportedly banned Georgina Rodriguez from organising parties thanks to the superstition that doing so may lead to future losses.

Ronaldo and Messi, for years, have been touted as fierce rivals in football. However, off the field, it seems like both of them have nothing but mutual respect for one another. Once, during an interview with a TV presenter, Ronaldo also appreciated Messi's impact on the game of football and further said that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is friendly with Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife.

He said:

"Amazing player, he is magic, top, As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football," Ronaldo said.