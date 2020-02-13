Top cricket news: Michael Clarke and wife confirm divorce, Team India enjoy day off ahead of New Zealand Test series
Here are the top stories of February 13, 2020.
Top cricket news of the day , File Photos
In Thursday's top Cricket News (February 13, 2020), After being married for seven years, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold have confirmed their divorce.
As for Team India, ahead of the 2-Test series, the Indian stars were seen enjoying the beauty of the Blue Springs in New Zealand.
Let's take a look at the top five Cricket news in detail below:
The two have split on a USD 40 million divorce settlement, according to media reports. The couple, who got married in May 2012, have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.
2. In nature’s abode: Virat Kohli and Co take long walk by Blue Springs ahead of New Zealand Test series
The Indian cricket team started the year 2020 on a hectic note with back to back matches.
Now shifting focus from the shorter format of the game, the squad will look to clinch the Test series against New Zealand which will begin from February 21.
3. Yahaan ke hum sikander! Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan make 'boring' rehab sessions interesting
While the Indian cricket team is in New Zealand gearing up for the 2-Test series which will begin from February 21, three main players of the squad are missing due to injury.
Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
4. From no competition with Prithvi Shaw to Test series against NZ, Shubman Gill reveals how he has 'grown' as a player
After an exceptional performance with the India A squad, young batsman Shubman Gill has secured his place for the Test series against New Zealand with the senior team.
The young lad says he is set to face the Kiwi challenge after he was included in the squad as a replacement for injured Rohit Sharma.
5. 'Posts disappear and captain isn’t informed?' Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers question RCB's strange social media antics
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have surely had a strange day with their social media accounts.
What looks like a campaign ahead of the cash-rich event, RCB deleted all its photos across social media.