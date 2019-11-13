This is how Nicholas Pooran responded to ICC ban over ball-tampering

Windies cricketer Nicholas Pooran has issued an apology for trying to ‘change the condition of the ball’ during the third ODI match against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday.

"I want to issue a sincere apology to my teammates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow."

"I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser," said Pooran.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday handed a four-match ban to the West Indies batsman for ball-tampering.

“Nicolas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after admitting breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel…,” ICC's official statement said.

“Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’ after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail,” it added.

Video clips from West Indies' match on Monday – which the Caribbean side won, to secure the bilateral series 3-0 – clearly shows how Pooran with his thumbnail was scratching the surface of the ball.