Cricket

Cricket

Tarouba weather forecast, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: Will rain affect CPL clash at Brian Lara Stadium?

Tarouba weather forecast, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: CPL 2020 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 10:19 PM IST

Tarouba weather forecast, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: CPL 2020 

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see its match 22 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Stadium. 

The weather is expected to be rainy and there are 20-40% chances of precipitation in the match. 

If it does stop raining then we can have a proper 20-over game or else we might have a shortened match.

Anything around 160-170 could be a decent score at this venue.

 

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chris Green (C), Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh, Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding.

