Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

Gill had set himself some ambitious targets for 2023, and he managed to achieve almost all of them.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Instagram/@shubmangill
India's star cricketer, Shubman Gill, recently took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to reflect on his incredible journey throughout 2023. In his post, Gill not only shared his list of goals for the year but also reminisced about some of the most memorable moments he experienced.

At just 24 years old, Gill has emerged as a top-order batter and an indispensable member of the Indian cricket team across all formats. His breakthrough year in 2023 showcased his exceptional talent and consistency, as he amassed nearly 3000 runs and secured ten centuries, solidifying his position as one of India's finest performers.

Gill had set himself some ambitious targets for 2023, and he managed to achieve almost all of them. His primary goal was to score the most international hundreds, and he came incredibly close with seven centuries, just one shy of the leader, Virat Kohli. Additionally, Gill had his sights set on the World Cup and the IPL Orange Cap, and he delivered his best performances to make a significant impact in both tournaments.

India reached the final of the ICC World Cup 2023, where Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional batting skills by scoring an impressive 354 runs in nine innings. With an average of 44.25 and four fifties to his name, Gill's performance was commendable. Although he couldn't meet the high expectations set for him in the World Cup held in India, he made a remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League 2023. Gill dominated the tournament, accumulating a staggering 890 runs in just 17 innings, ultimately achieving his goal of winning the prestigious Orange Cap.

Reflecting on the events of the year, Gill candidly admitted that the end of 2023 was not a joyous one for him. India suffered defeats in both the World Cup and the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. However, despite these setbacks, Gill expressed his pride in his own efforts and those of his team.

"Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe," Shubman Gill wrote in his Instagram post. "With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun and other great learnings. The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do."

In 2023, Gill achieved remarkable success in international cricket, emerging as the top scorer with an impressive tally of 2154 runs in 52 innings, including seven centuries. Additionally, he excelled as the leading run-getter in ODIs during the same year, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess. Furthermore, Gill's fielding abilities were on full display as he secured the highest number of catches, totaling an impressive 24.

