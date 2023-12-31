Headlines

'If Pakistan defeats India...': Gautam Gambhir's interesting take on Ind-Pak cricket rivalry

Due to political tensions, the two teams have not engaged in a bilateral series for nearly a decade.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

The on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the most intense battles in the world of cricket. Due to political tensions, the two teams have not engaged in a bilateral series for nearly a decade. Consequently, their matches in international or continental competitions are highly anticipated events on the cricket calendar.

The last encounter between these two teams took place in the Cricket World Cup 2023, where India continued their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the tournament. Gautam Gambhir, a former India opener, firmly believes that India currently holds a significant advantage over Pakistan. Consequently, the balance in this historic rivalry has shifted.

"Pakistan has dominated India a lot of times. Currently, if you see the level of both teams, India is far superior to Pakistan in all three formats. If Pakistan defeats India it's an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it's very much given," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

India remained undefeated throughout the Cricket World Cup 2023, until they were ultimately bested by Australia in the final. Gambhir expressed his belief that the rivalry between India and Australia has become one of the most prominent in recent times, even surpassing the historic India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

"India and Australia, from a cricketing point of view, is a top rivalry. If you ask a cricket fan what is the actual rivalry, they will also say India and Australia," Gambhir added.

The two cricketing powerhouses have produced a plethora of exhilarating matches throughout the years. One of the most remarkable comebacks in Indian cricket history was witnessed during the 2001 Border-Gavaskar series, where India emerged victorious. This triumph is hailed as one of the greatest-ever turnarounds by the Indian team. Another awe-inspiring comeback occurred in the 2021 Test series, led by the indomitable Ajinkya Rahane, defying all odds. Notably, Virat Kohli etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket as the first-ever captain to secure a Test series win in Australia since the 2018-19 series.

However, this year, India faced a setback as they succumbed to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, leaving fans disheartened. Adding to the disappointment, India also suffered a heart-wrenching loss in the ODI World Cup final against Australia.

