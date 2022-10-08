Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'I lost 7-8 kg after IPL': Prithvi Shaw disappointed after not being picked for South Africa ODIs

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw has expressed his disappointment after being snubbed from the South Africa ODI series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

'I lost 7-8 kg after IPL': Prithvi Shaw disappointed after not being picked for South Africa ODIs
Prithvi Shaw speaks out after SA ODIs snub

With Rohit Sharma-led Team India having flown to Perth in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shikhar Dhawan-led second-string Indian team is playing against South Africa in the three-match ODI series. 

With the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar among others included in the squad, Prithvi Shaw wasn't selected for the same, and the former India U-19 World Cup winning captain has expressed his disappointment after missing out on the opportunity. 

Shaw has been scoring runs at a consistent rate for Mumbai domestically, while he also gave a good account of himself for India 'A' during the recent series against New Zealand 'A'. 

READ| Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 WC squad, will fly to Australia next week

Despite being snubbed, Shaw remains upbeat that he is willing to put in the hard yards to earn his place in the Indian team. 

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance," said Shaw in an interview with Mid-Day. 

He continued, "But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark."

READ| Shaheen Shah Afridi fit for Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener against India: PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The young opener also revealed that he lost 7-8 kg weight after IPL 2022, and has made considerable changes to his diet. 

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," Shaw remarked. 

Meanwhile, Team India suffered a nine-run loss against South Africa in the first ODI and will have to win both the remaining matches to turn around their fortunes. The second ODI in Ranchi will be played on Sunday, October 9. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
High Cholesterol: 4 daily exercises to lower bad cholesterol in your body
In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.