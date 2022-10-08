'I lost 7-8 kg after IPL': Prithvi Shaw disappointed after not being picked for South Africa ODIs

Prithvi Shaw speaks out after SA ODIs snub

With Rohit Sharma-led Team India having flown to Perth in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shikhar Dhawan-led second-string Indian team is playing against South Africa in the three-match ODI series.

With the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar among others included in the squad, Prithvi Shaw wasn't selected for the same, and the former India U-19 World Cup winning captain has expressed his disappointment after missing out on the opportunity.

Shaw has been scoring runs at a consistent rate for Mumbai domestically, while he also gave a good account of himself for India 'A' during the recent series against New Zealand 'A'.

READ| Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 WC squad, will fly to Australia next week

Despite being snubbed, Shaw remains upbeat that he is willing to put in the hard yards to earn his place in the Indian team.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance," said Shaw in an interview with Mid-Day.

He continued, "But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark."

READ| Shaheen Shah Afridi fit for Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener against India: PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The young opener also revealed that he lost 7-8 kg weight after IPL 2022, and has made considerable changes to his diet.

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," Shaw remarked.

Meanwhile, Team India suffered a nine-run loss against South Africa in the first ODI and will have to win both the remaining matches to turn around their fortunes. The second ODI in Ranchi will be played on Sunday, October 9.