Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 WC squad, will fly to Australia next week

According to a report by news agency PTI, Mohammed Shami is the first choice to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Mohammed Shami is the first choice to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad and the former is likely to jet off to Australia next week. Having only just recovered from Covid-19, Shami is currently building his fitness and should be okay to join up with the rest of the Indian team in Perth next week. 

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Shami will be on his way to join up with the Indian team in the next 3-4 days. 

"Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining some time next week," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Elsewhere team India pacer Deepak Chahar has sustained an ankle injury and is likely to be rested for the remaining ODIs against South Africa. Chahar is part of India's reserves for the T20 World Cup 2022, thus he is likely to be assessed in the upcoming days. 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star didn't take part in the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow and he will be rested for the remaining matches as well. 

Furthermore, the report adds that CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary and Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya have joined the Indian team as net bowlers. 

It is understood that since most teams have a left-arm seamer in its ranks and India's Arshdeep Singh will need rest between the games, Mukesh and Chetan have accompanied the team for the Perth leg of the tour.

As per India's training schedule in Perth, they will have three days of rigorous training for five hours between 11 am to 4 pm on October 8, 9 and 12, while on October 10 and 13, two T20 warm-up games will be held.

