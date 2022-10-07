Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'Kuposhit Dhoni lag raha hai': MS Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore leaves internet in splits

People trolled the statue unvieled by Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka’s Mysore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

'Kuposhit Dhoni lag raha hai': MS Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore leaves internet in splits
Image Source: Twitter @mufaddal_vohra

While the Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka's Mysore revealed a statue of MS Dhoni, netizens were quick to offer their opinions, and the majority of them were not very encouraging.

The image was shared on Friday morning by Twitter user @mufaddal_vohra, and since it has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments. 

Internet users reacted quickly to the life-size wax sculpture of one of India's most famous cricketers. While some thought the statue bore no resemblance to MS Dhoni, others suggested it resembled legendary Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar more than Dhoni.

Take a look:

Dhoni recently relaunched Oreo in India as part of a brand drive. The brand was first introduced in 2011, the same year India won the World Cup. 

Dhoni, the experienced CSK player, compared the company's prior debut and World Cup victory to the current situation in the brand marketing. He stated "Oreo was introduced in 2011, and India won the World Cup that year. There is another World Cup this year, and if Oreo can launch again...," Dhoni paused while the audience repeated, "India can win the World Cup again."

Dhoni also drew parallels between the 2011 World Cup winning season and the current introduction of the cookie brand. He said that the team's uniform is similar to the one from 2011, as is his hairstyle, implying that India may win the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Same jersey, same hairstyle. I am bringing back 2011, you also bring. Because to create history, we need to recreate history," the 2011 World Cup-winning captain added and walked. 

India enters the T20 World Cup after winning two home series against Australia and South Africa. Rohit Sharma's men appear to have put the disappointment of the Asia Cup early elimination behind them in order to come back strong in the home series.

READ| Setback for Team India as Deepak Chahar injures ankle, set to miss remaining South Africa ODIs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Koffee With Karan 7: From Best Moment to Best Rapid Fire, here are winners of Koffee Awards in season finale
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and other India cricketers who own opulent restaurants
Queen Elizabeth II's estimated net worth REVEALED, know how much she leaves behind, what will King Charles III inherit?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.