'Kuposhit Dhoni lag raha hai': MS Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore leaves internet in splits

While the Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka's Mysore revealed a statue of MS Dhoni, netizens were quick to offer their opinions, and the majority of them were not very encouraging.

The image was shared on Friday morning by Twitter user @mufaddal_vohra, and since it has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Internet users reacted quickly to the life-size wax sculpture of one of India's most famous cricketers. While some thought the statue bore no resemblance to MS Dhoni, others suggested it resembled legendary Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar more than Dhoni.

Dhoni recently relaunched Oreo in India as part of a brand drive. The brand was first introduced in 2011, the same year India won the World Cup.

Dhoni, the experienced CSK player, compared the company's prior debut and World Cup victory to the current situation in the brand marketing. He stated "Oreo was introduced in 2011, and India won the World Cup that year. There is another World Cup this year, and if Oreo can launch again...," Dhoni paused while the audience repeated, "India can win the World Cup again."

Dhoni also drew parallels between the 2011 World Cup winning season and the current introduction of the cookie brand. He said that the team's uniform is similar to the one from 2011, as is his hairstyle, implying that India may win the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Same jersey, same hairstyle. I am bringing back 2011, you also bring. Because to create history, we need to recreate history," the 2011 World Cup-winning captain added and walked.

India enters the T20 World Cup after winning two home series against Australia and South Africa. Rohit Sharma's men appear to have put the disappointment of the Asia Cup early elimination behind them in order to come back strong in the home series.

