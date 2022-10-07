Setback for Team India as Deepak Chahar injures ankle, set to miss remaining South Africa ODIs

Deepak Chahar (File Photo)

Deepak Chahar has reportedly injured his ankle during a practise session prior to India's first ODI against South Africa on Thursday. While he did not appear in the series opener, he is unlikely to appear in the subsequent two games as well.

Moreover, Chahar was on the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management, who are already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and waiting for Mohammed Shami to heal fully from COVID-19.

''Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable,'' a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. ''So it will be team management's call if they would like to risk Deepak as he is in T20 World Cup stand-by list. In any case, if there is requirement there, it would be a priority.''

According to PTI, Shami is Bumrah's favoured replacement and will travel to Australia as soon as the pacer recovers completely.

Last year’s find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra and Saurashtra’s Chetan Sakariya has already joined the squad as net bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

It is understood that since most teams have a left-arm seamer in its ranks and India’s Arshdeep Singh will need rest between the games, Mukesh and Chetan have accompanied the team for the Perth leg of the tour.

