Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Setback for Team India as Deepak Chahar injures ankle, set to miss remaining South Africa ODIs

Chahar was on the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Setback for Team India as Deepak Chahar injures ankle, set to miss remaining South Africa ODIs
Deepak Chahar (File Photo)

Deepak Chahar has reportedly injured his ankle during a practise session prior to India's first ODI against South Africa on Thursday. While he did not appear in the series opener, he is unlikely to appear in the subsequent two games as well.

Moreover, Chahar was on the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management, who are already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and waiting for Mohammed Shami to heal fully from COVID-19.

''Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable,'' a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. ''So it will be team management's call if they would like to risk Deepak as he is in T20 World Cup stand-by list. In any case, if there is requirement there, it would be a priority.''

According to PTI, Shami is Bumrah's favoured replacement and will travel to Australia as soon as the pacer recovers completely.

Last year’s find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra and Saurashtra’s Chetan Sakariya has already joined the squad as net bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

It is understood that since most teams have a left-arm seamer in its ranks and India’s Arshdeep Singh will need rest between the games, Mukesh and Chetan have accompanied the team for the Perth leg of the tour.

READ| Harbhajan Singh alleges illegal activities by Punjab Cricket Association chief, writes letter to stakeholders

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.