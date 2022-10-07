Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Yougnsters will not get too many opportunities': VVS Laxman on India's selection dilemma ahead of 2023 World Cup

India are playing their second string team in the ODI series against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

'Yougnsters will not get too many opportunities': VVS Laxman on India's selection dilemma ahead of 2023 World Cup
File Photo

India's lineup for the three-match ODI series against South Africa may be regarded a second string side, but it is not without notable players. Shikhar Dhawan leads the team, which also features Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar.

Many of these players are seen to be deserving of a berth in the Indian playing eleven in all formats.

VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman who is also working as head coach of this squad, has said that because to the vast spectrum of talent available, selectors may face a challenge heading into the 2023 World Cup.

“We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked.”

India lost the opening ODI by nine runs against South Africa, despite Samson's unbeaten 86 off 63 balls nearly propelling them to an improbable victory in the rain-soaked contest. 

The second match of the series will be played on October 9 in Ranchi, followed by the third and final ODI on October 11 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, The senior side left for Australia on Thursday for the upcoming T20 World Cup

READ| India’s Harmanpreet Singh wins FIH Player of the year award second time in a row

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.