'Yougnsters will not get too many opportunities': VVS Laxman on India's selection dilemma ahead of 2023 World Cup

India's lineup for the three-match ODI series against South Africa may be regarded a second string side, but it is not without notable players. Shikhar Dhawan leads the team, which also features Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar.

Many of these players are seen to be deserving of a berth in the Indian playing eleven in all formats.

VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman who is also working as head coach of this squad, has said that because to the vast spectrum of talent available, selectors may face a challenge heading into the 2023 World Cup.

“We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked.”

India lost the opening ODI by nine runs against South Africa, despite Samson's unbeaten 86 off 63 balls nearly propelling them to an improbable victory in the rain-soaked contest.

The second match of the series will be played on October 9 in Ranchi, followed by the third and final ODI on October 11 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, The senior side left for Australia on Thursday for the upcoming T20 World Cup

