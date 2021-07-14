Headlines

Photo of CSK skipper MS Dhoni eating food at a dhaba with old friends goes VIRAL - Check here

Dhoni is called 'Yaron ka yaar' because he is helpful in nature and though he has become famous now, Dhoni still love to spend time with his friends.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 02:29 PM IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but the wicketkeeper-batsman still enjoys massive fan following in social media. Dhoni's fans often make her pictures viral on social media and the recent photo which has gone viral on social media shows Dhoni having food with his friend Seemant Lohani and one other unidentified person.

Though Dhoni is no longer a part of Team India, he is still the skipper of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's fans are eagerly waiting for the resumption of IPL 2021 which is set to take place in UAE.

In the latest picture, a luxury car can also be seen in the background. Neitzens are claiming that it is the same Rolls Royce Vintage car which was bought by Dhoni few days ago. The price of this car which Dhoni gifted his wife Sakshi on wedding anniversary is in crores. 

Though Dhoni is no longer a part of Team India, he is still the skipper of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's fans are eagerly waiting for the resumption of IPL 2021 which is set to take place in UAE.

