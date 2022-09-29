PAK vs ENG 5th T20I: Debutant Aamir Jamal defends 15 runs off final over as PAK edge out England, watch

Pakistan edge out England in thriller to win by six runs

Babar Azam's men clinched a low-scoring thriller as they defeated England by six runs to go 3-2 ahead in the ongoing 7-match T20I series. Pakistan locked horns with the Three Lions in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium looking to get their noses in front, and they did exactly that.

The hosts could only score 145 runs in 19 overs, after some great effort from England pacer bowler Mark Wood (3/20) and Sam Curran (2/23). The Men in Green were able to restrict the visitors to 139/7, courtesy of a brilliant show from the Pakistani bowling unit.

After edging England out by three runs in the fourth game at Karachi on Sunday, Mohammad Nawaz was phenomenal with the new ball and derailed England's run chase from its onset with the wicket of Alex Hales, who trying to swat the left-arm orthodox down the ground edged the ball into the hands of short third-man.

READ| Watch: Suresh Raina takes stunning catch against Australia Legends, CSK wins hearts with sweet caption

Phil Salt picked up the only fielder guarding the leg-side boundary on the first ball of the fourth over when he flicked Haris Rauf to leave England at 19 for two, according to PCB.

Watch debutant Aamir Jamal's ice-cool display

Nerves of steel!



Debutant Aamir Jamal stars with a remarkable last over#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tsZ1KQtg9v — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022

Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled a brilliant fifth over, beating Dawid Malan four times by hitting the corridor of uncertainty and when Malan finally got off the strike with a thick edge on the fifth ball, Ben Duckett's attempted cut ended into third-man's hands.

The introduction of spin further compounded the problems for England. The pair of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed bowled eight overs in tandem that allowed only 41 runs, but more importantly accounted for in-form Harry Brook and Malan. The overs 7 till 10 allowed England only one boundary and Shadab, making his comeback into the side, got Brook LBW -- when the on-field umpire's decision was overturned through DRS.

READ| Watch: Kostas Manolas' epic reaction after lion roars at him during transfer unveiling video

Iftikhar, after drinks, sent Malan back to the pavilion in a similar fashion. Shadab's four overs allowed 25 runs, while Iftikhar gave away only 16 runs.

That the match went till the final ball was because of Moeen Ali's fighting knock. The England captain scored 51 not out off 37 and took the game deep in the hope that he may target any weak link in the Pakistan bowling line-up.

Debutant Aamir Jamal, who replaced Mohammad Hasnain, was given the task of defending 15 off six balls. The right-arm fast bowler was exceptional with his yorkers, sending down dots on his first two balls, and despite being dispatched for a six on the third legal delivery (the previous one being a wide outside off-stump), he made a fine comeback to allow only a single that off a penultimate ball.

With inputs from IANS