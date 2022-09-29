Watch: Suresh Raina takes stunning catch against Australia Legends, CSK wins hearts with sweet caption

Suresh Raina takes stunning catch against Australia Legends

Former India stalwart Suresh Raina was known for his commitment on the field, during his team with the national team, Raina was among the most reliable fielders. Even after his retirement, the veteran has still got sharp reflexes as he completed a sensational diving catch while playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal in Raipur on Wednesday.

Having announced his retirement from all formats earlier in 2022, Raina turned up for the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in the RSWS 2022, and the 35-year-old turned back the clock with an epic effort which left the fans stunned.

This is the first time Raina is participating in the Road Safety series, but judging by his performances surely the veteran all-rounder will be a part of the league's next edition as well.

During India Legends' semifinal clash against Australia Legend, Raina took a diving catch to dismiss Ben Dunk.

The incident took place in the 16th over as he produced a spectacular effort, after which Raina's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also reacted with a heartwarming caption.

On the last ball, the veteran completed one of the best catches of the tournament and followed it up with a stunning celebration.

Watch:

Reacting to Suresh Raina's mindblowing catch, CSK shared a clip of his effort and wrote, "The dive. The throw into the air. The celebration! Vintage Chinna Thala stuff!"

Earlier, Raina had also completed an easy catch of the Australian skipper, Shane Watson, during the first ball of the eight over.