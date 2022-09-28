Watch: Kostas Manolas' epic reaction after lion roars at him during transfer unveiling video

Kostas Manolas unveiled alongside a lion after signing for Sharjah FC

Former AS Roma and Napoli defender Kostas Manolas was unveiled as Sharjah FC's new acquisition but as far as transfer unveiling videos go in football, this one was not at all well planned. The Greek defender was asked to pose alongside a living and breathing lion and clearly, the centre-back wasn't too comfortable.

A video of Manolas' fearsome reaction as the lion roared at him is breaking the internet. Transfer unveiling videos are quickly becoming an elaborate business. Recently, Deigo Costa hogged the limelight after he signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers and was unveiled alongside real wolves.

On similar lines, Manolas was being photographed alongside a lion as part of his unveiling routine however, things did not go as planned once the lion decided to give the defender a scare of his lifetime.

While pictures were being taken Manolas suddenly freaked out as the lion let out a roar, and funnily enough, the whole incident was caught on the cameras.

Manolas has joined the middle east club on a free singing from Olympiacos as part of a massive influx of big-name players who are now heading to the middle east.

The 31-year-old is yet to make his debut for his new club, but with just three matches played, Manolas will surely have his chance to shine.