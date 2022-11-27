Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Not thinking about that, my main attention is..': Shubhman Gill on 2023 World Cup chances

Even though Gill made his ODI debut in 2019, the 23-year-old managed to establish himself in the 50-over format by 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

'Not thinking about that, my main attention is..': Shubhman Gill on 2023 World Cup chances
Shubman Gill has been in fine form in ODIs for India

When asked about his hopes of making the 2023 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill responded that he is not planning too far ahead and that his main priority is to help the team out whenever he has the chance. The opener for India has been in excellent form in ODIs; on Sunday, in Hamilton's rain-delayed second ODI against New Zealand, Gill scored 45 from 42 balls.

Even though Gill made his ODI debut in 2019, the 23-year-old managed to establish himself in the 50-over format by 2022. In 11 games, he has scored 625 runs, including a century and 4 fifties. After falling short of the milestone in an ODI in the West Indies earlier in the year  by two runs, Gill finally hit his first ODI hundred in Zimbabwe in August.

With his skipper and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, Gill scored fifty to start the ODI series in New Zealand. Their partnership added up to 125 runs. He was able to get going amid rain breaks in the second ODI on Sunday in Hamilton and finished unbeaten on 45, putting together a 66-run partnership with newly promoted Suryakumar Yadav.

The young batter, who is considered one of the contenders for the top order for the home 2023 World Cup, was left out of the ODI team for the tour of Bangladesh. Although Gill has a lot of competition for the role of opener, the young batter said he is not dwelling too much on his prospects of making the World Cup.

"I am not looking actually that far. My main intention now is to be able to make the most of the opportunities I get. As far this series is concerned, that is what I am trying to do. I am trying to score big and make some good contributions to the team," Gill told the press in Hamilton after the 2nd ODI.

"My mindset as a young player when I am given a break or not picked, then I look at playing domestic cricket. It's not like an Indian cricketer sits idle for weeks if he is not picked. So a break gives a good opportunity work on your strengths and weakness or play domestic cricket," he added.

The series finale between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch, and Gill will be hoping to contribute again in a big way.

READ| MS Dhoni parties with rapper Badshah, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in Dubai, video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.