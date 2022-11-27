MS Dhoni parties with rapper Badshah, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in Dubai, video goes viral

Dhoni was joined by Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan

MS Dhoni was at his best on the dance floor during a birthday party for one of his close friends in Dubai. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also joined him as the two players danced to the music of prominent rapper Badshah. Dhoni, dressed in a black suit and a white shirt, was in the mood to show off his dancing skills.

Hardik, who served as India's stand-in captain during the recent three-match T20I series against New Zealand, isn't playing for the Men in Blue in the ongoing ODI matches in New Zealand.

In an Instagram story posted by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya can be seen enjoying a great time at a birthday party in Dubai where they were welcomed as the guests of honor.

Dhoni was seen singing with Badshah in the video in in addition to showing his singing and dancing skills. In fact, the captain of the 2011 World Cup champion team, who briefly played DJ, stole the show.

Dhoni was also joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Notably, Hardik and Ishan were part of the India that won the T20I series against New Zealand.

WATCH:

Ms Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Badshah partying in Dubai pic.twitter.com/Ww2pLoa9cF — Cricket Lover (@CricCrazyV) November 27, 2022

Dhoni made his last appearance for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. When the IPL resumes in 2023, he will once more be playing for CSK. After retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni exclusively participates in IPL games only.

He has four IPL championships and is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the league. Dhoni would like to win one more title for the CSK and end his IPL career on a spectacular note in 2023 when the IPL returns to its home-and-away format after a four-year break.

CSK retained MS Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the mini-auction, scheduled for December in Kochi.

