Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

 Actors, singers who own private islands

Animals that survive without sleeping

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

HomeCricket

Cricket

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 19 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians Women, who are the current champions, have secured their spot in the playoffs for the second time in a row. They will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in Match No. 19 of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12. This match is the second-to-last game of the league phase this season.

Even though Mumbai Indians Women have already made it to the playoffs, they still have something to play for. They are tied on points with Delhi Capitals Women, with five wins from seven games, totaling 10 points. Winning this match could help them finish at the top of the table and go straight to the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need to win this match to keep their hopes alive. They have six points from seven games, tied with UP Warriorz Women, but their net run rate is lower. It would be disappointing for them if they don't win.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Georgia Wareham

RCB vs MI My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry (VC), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Emerging markets and financial services innovation: Observations from Banxso

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement