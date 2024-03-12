MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 19 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Mumbai Indians Women, who are the current champions, have secured their spot in the playoffs for the second time in a row. They will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in Match No. 19 of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12. This match is the second-to-last game of the league phase this season.

Even though Mumbai Indians Women have already made it to the playoffs, they still have something to play for. They are tied on points with Delhi Capitals Women, with five wins from seven games, totaling 10 points. Winning this match could help them finish at the top of the table and go straight to the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need to win this match to keep their hopes alive. They have six points from seven games, tied with UP Warriorz Women, but their net run rate is lower. It would be disappointing for them if they don't win.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Georgia Wareham

RCB vs MI My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry (VC), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur