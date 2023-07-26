Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s older sister who married CSK skipper’s best friend, now works as...

MS Dhoni belonged to a middle-class family before his exponential rise to success, but not many people know the role played by his sister Jayanti Gupta for his success.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers of all time, and his tenure as the captain of Team India is still applauded, despite his retirement. However, not many people know the role his older sister Jayanti Gupta played in his success.

MS Dhoni, who has retired from all forms of cricket except for the IPL, is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings and earns around Rs 50 crore every year. Before his cricket career took off, Dhoni’s family belonged to a middle-class background as his father worked at a mid-level government job.

Jayanti Gupta is the daughter of Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, and the older sister of MS Dhoni. While her exact age is not known, it is believed that she is 3-4 years older than the former Team India skipper.

Jayanti Gupta had shown immeasurable support to her younger brother when he expressed the desire to become a cricketer and play for his country. MS Dhoni’s older sister always promoted him to pursue his interest in sports and stood by him even when their father was not convinced by the idea of Dhoni becoming a cricketer.

Even though Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketers in the world and has a net worth of over Rs 1000 crore, Jayanti Gupta keeps a low profile and tries to stay away from the media. She also continues to work a job in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

MS Dhoni’s elder sister is currently working as an English teacher in a public school in Ranchi, according to multiple media reports.

Jayanti Gupta is now married to Gautam Gupta, who is one of Dhoni’s oldest friends from Ranchi. Gautam Gupta is one of the closest friends of MS Dhoni who helped him during his days as a state and district player at the start of his career.

