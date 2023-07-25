MS Dhoni’s old job offer letter from 2012 goes viral, CSK skipper's monthly salary was...

MS Dhoni’s old job offer letter from 2012 has recently resurfaced, where his monthly salary was fixed at Rs 43,000, despite him having hundreds of crores at the time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world and has a massive net worth of Rs 1040 crore at the time. MS Dhoni, who earns crores every year through the IPL, was once offered a job and the offer letter of the same has now gone viral.

MS Dhoni has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings since the year 2008 when the Indian Premier League first debuted across the country. Since then, Dhoni has been retained by CSK in multi-crore deals every year. Despite this, he was offered a job in a cement company in 2012.

An old offer letter issued to MS Dhoni for the post of Vice President in the firm India Cements is now going viral on social media. What is surprising to all MS Dhoni fans is that the salary offered to the legendary player for the job was just Rs 43,000.

The appointment letter on social media claims that MS Dhoni was offered the job of Vice President (Marketing) in July 2012 in India Cements head office in Chennai. The contract states that his monthly salary was Rs 43,000, with a Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970 and a Special Pay of Rs 20,000.

Other aspects mentioned in the offer letter given to MS Dhoni were Enhanced HRA of Rs. 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; Special HRA of Rs. 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs. 8,000/month if outside; Special Allowance of Rs.60,000 per month and finally Education/Newspaper Expenses of Rs. 175.

What is notable is that India Cements is a company owned by billionaire N Srinivasan, who is the owner of MS Dhoni’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings. The year when MS Dhoni was offered the Rs 43,000 per month job is the same year when he was retained by CSK for Rs 8.82 crore.

The letter, which went viral on social media, was posted by former IPL chief Lalit Modi, who has since been banned by the ICC and BCCI for corruption charges.

