Meet man who nearly went bankrupt 17 times, now co-owns MS Dhoni-led CSK’s sister team, 5-star hotels in Delhi, Mumbai

Anurag Jain grew up in Chennai playing cricket and is now promoting the game overseas with the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Chennai-born Anurag Jain wanted to become a cricketer, a tearing fast bowler to be precise. But he gave up his cricket dream to focus on studies. The BITS Pilani alumnus engineer went on to become a celebrated businessman instead and now even co-owns a cricket team with MS Dhoni-led IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Jain is one of the wealthy Indians who are putting money behind their passion to challenge basketball, baseball and American football fever in the US with the potential of India’s favourite game. The list includes the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, fellow entrepreneurs and tech tycoons like Sanjay Parthasarthy, Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan. He co-owns Texas Super Kings with CSK and his business partner Ross Perot Jr.

Who is Anurag Jain?

Jain is a prominent businessman and investor now based in Dallas, Texas in the US. He is Chairman and CEO of a company called Access Healthcare which has over 25,000 employees. He is also Managing Partner of Perot Jain, his venture capital firm with business partner Perot Jr. Jain’s firm has invested in over 70 companies. He has earlier founded companies like Brigade Corporation and IT outsourcing firm Vision Healthcare.

As per his firm's website, Jain serves as owner of 5-star hotels JW Marriott in New Delhi Aerocity and Hyatt Regency in Mumbai. He is an engineer from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani and MBA from University of Michigan.

Jain once revealed that his company “almost went bankrupt 17 times”. From his early times when he arrived from Chennai to the US, Jain remembers “not being able to afford coffee”. He had started his career with a consulting job but turned to business after just one year as an employee.