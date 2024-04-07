LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 21 to be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The Lucknow Super Giants have bounced back with consecutive victories after a disappointing start to the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they suffered a loss to the Rajasthan Royals. Following a 20-run defeat in their season opener, the team led by KL Rahul convincingly defeated the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next two group matches. The Lucknow Super Giants are now aiming to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face the Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2024 match. This highly anticipated match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will be held at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.

The Lucknow Super Giants' batting unit, which struggled to chase a 194-run target in their first match, seems to have found their form. They posted a strong total of 199 against the Punjab Kings and set a target of 182 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning both matches convincingly.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have been inconsistent in this IPL season, managing to secure two wins in their four appearances so far. In their recent match against the Punjab Kings at home, the Gujarat Titans posted 199 runs on the board, led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89. However, Shashank Singh's 61-run knock helped the Punjab Kings secure a thrilling three-wicket victory in the closely contested match.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated LSG vs GT match is set to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow . The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Out of the 8 IPL matches played at this venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 5 of them. Pacers have been particularly effective on this ground, accounting for 56.7% of the wickets taken. To date, pacers have secured 55 wickets, while spinners have claimed 42. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 154.

Weather report

The temperature in Lucknow will be approximately 34 degrees when the match commences, gradually decreasing to 28 degrees by the conclusion. There is no forecast of rain, with humidity levels expected to remain below 22%.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

Also read| Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL