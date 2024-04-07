Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 1 results and everything that happened as Reigns, Rock defeat Rhodes-Rollins in main event

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

Benefits of having early dinner

8 superfoods to keep body cool during summer 

Where does world's richest Muslim live?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

AR Rahman reveals his core idea behind scoring music for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't do stuff which is...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 21 to be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

article-main
LSG vs GT, IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lucknow Super Giants have bounced back with consecutive victories after a disappointing start to the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they suffered a loss to the Rajasthan Royals. Following a 20-run defeat in their season opener, the team led by KL Rahul convincingly defeated the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next two group matches. The Lucknow Super Giants are now aiming to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face the Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2024 match. This highly anticipated match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will be held at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.

The Lucknow Super Giants' batting unit, which struggled to chase a 194-run target in their first match, seems to have found their form. They posted a strong total of 199 against the Punjab Kings and set a target of 182 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning both matches convincingly.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have been inconsistent in this IPL season, managing to secure two wins in their four appearances so far. In their recent match against the Punjab Kings at home, the Gujarat Titans posted 199 runs on the board, led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89. However, Shashank Singh's 61-run knock helped the Punjab Kings secure a thrilling three-wicket victory in the closely contested match.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated LSG vs GT match is set to take place at  Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow . The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website. 

Pitch report

Out of the 8 IPL matches played at this venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 5 of them. Pacers have been particularly effective on this ground, accounting for 56.7% of the wickets taken. To date, pacers have secured 55 wickets, while spinners have claimed 42. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 154.

Weather report

The temperature in Lucknow will be approximately 34 degrees when the match commences, gradually decreasing to 28 degrees by the conclusion. There is no forecast of rain, with humidity levels expected to remain below 22%. 

Predicted playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

Also read| Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad: Check Traffic Advisory, restrictions

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, UPSC topper Tina Dabi...

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

'100 times worse than Covid': Scientists warn of deadly H5N1 bird flu pandemic

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement