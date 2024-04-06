Twitter
Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

Kohli's exceptional form in the 2024 IPL season has seen him don the prestigious Orange Cap.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 08:49 PM IST

Courtesy: X @ImTanujSingh
India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, achieved another remarkable milestone on Saturday by becoming the first player to score 7,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli's exceptional form in the 2024 IPL season has seen him don the prestigious Orange Cap, awarded to the player with the highest run tally in the tournament. His latest achievement came during a dominant performance against the Rajasthan Royals, where he recorded his highest score at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

This is not the first time Kohli has set records in the IPL, as he was also the first player to reach 6,000, 6,500, and 7,000 runs in the competition. He is now on track to become the first player in the world to score 8,000 runs for a single team.

Despite facing some challenging statistics at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Kohli started Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings explosively. With support from RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Kohli punished the Rajasthan Royals bowlers with a flurry of boundaries, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination in IPL 2024 to reach his half-century.

