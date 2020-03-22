'Looks like Janata Curfew is being followed': RCB's Mike Hesson shares empty Bandra-Worli sea link video

As India goes under unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) director of cricket, Mike Hesson, is pleased to see people following the orders given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Janata curfew' is a day-long self-imposed curfew between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As the curfew began on Wednesday, the nation woke up to empty roads and deserted public places. Seeing this Hesson, who is currently in Mumbai, shared a video of the Bandra-Worli sea link without any vehicular traffic.

Taking to Twitter, Hesson wrote, "Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it looks like it's being followed..#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate".

Abiding by PM Modi's appeal to stay at home, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19.

India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.