La Liga: Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona by 3-1 in first El Clasico of the season

Headlines

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

King slayer:10 animals that hunt lions

Indian herbs women must include in their daily diet

10 superfoods to cure folate deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

HomeCricket

Cricket

La Liga: Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona by 3-1 in first El Clasico of the season

FC Barcelona have lost for the first time this La Liga season and at the place where defeat hurts the most, the Santiago Bernabeu.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo ensured a dominating win for Real Madrid against FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the first El Clasico of the season.

READ: Watch: Mohammed Shami rattles Dinesh Karthik's stumps with an absolute 'Jaffa' during India's net session

Without ever utterly dominating, Real Madrid scored twice in the first half and looked on a steady course to win what had been a largely uneventful 250th edition of the biggest game in club football.

But especially after Ansu Fati entered the fray late on, Barcelona found the kind of energy they had been lacking until then, pulling one goal back and seriously threatening to take at least a point out of the game.

All hopes of that happening were ended by what many might feel was a rather harsh penalty call right at the end.

The way the game ended did leave a bit of a nasty taste in the mouth, but the upshot of it all is that it's Real Madrid who maintains an unbeaten record in La Liga and moves three points higher than Barca in the table.

By half-time things were looking bleak. The game was just 12 minutes old when Vinicius powered down the left. Ter Stegen blocked the shot, but the rebound fell straight to Karim Benzema and Barca had conceded for just the second time in this Liga campaign.

And they'd concede again after 35 minutes when Federico Valverde was perhaps given too much space to think in before rifling home an unstoppable strike from the edge of the area.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 update: covid-positive players allowed to play T20 WC, no isolation required

It was all the more frustrating because between the goals, it was Barca who had been playing the best football, and would have been level had Lewandowski connected better with a wonderful close-range opportunity that went sailing over the bar.

As the game advanced, Barca was struggling to make Madrid's lead look uncomfortable. But although Benzema did find the net for the second time, only for that one to call for offside, the home side rarely looked like extending their lead.

However, the closest Barca had come to a goal of their own was a rejected claim for a penalty on Lewandowski before Ansu Fati made a huge impact after coming on as a sub.

Moments after shooting inches wide, the youngster delivered the killer pass for Ferran Torres to pull one back for FC Barcelona.

From doom and gloom, it was suddenly game on! When Ansu turned another shot just wide, the mood in the Bernabeu had shifted from calm complacency to extreme concern.

The chance of a fairy tale ending faded under controversial circumstances when Madrid was awarded a last-minute penalty. The theory is that Eric Garcia trod on Rodrygo's s foot. There is going to be much discussion about the correctness of that decision.

READ: ZIM vs IRE Match 4, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Rodrygo himself took the kick and converted. It was an infuriating end to a frustrating afternoon and Barca is heading back to Catalonia empty-handed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

TS TET 2023 registration begins today at tstet.cgg.gov.in, check steps to apply, other details

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE