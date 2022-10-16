ZIM vs IRE Match 4, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

The second day of the marquee event shall be packed with some thrilling encounters. Initial game would consist of West Indies and Scotland, and the second would be another hard fought game for a place in the Super 12. The game between Zimbabwe and Ireland is expected to be a thriller as the teams possess similar skill sets.

Zimbabwe have had some inspiring performances in the recent past, including the historic ODI win in Australia. The Craig Ervine-led side can be a big threat on their day and they have a list of match-winners who have stepped up in crucial times. They did make decent efforts in the loss against Sri Lanka in the warm up fixture, however, this is expected to be a much closer game.

On the other hand, the Ireland is a quite settled side and the youngsters have been impressive in the recent times. They suffered a close defeat at the hands of Namibia in the warm-up fixture, however, they will fancy their chances against Zimbabwe.

Match details



Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 17, 1:30 PM

Live Streaming: Disney plus Hotstar

Pitch Report

The Hobart pitch has been usually on the slower side and it is difficult for chasers to win at the venue. Given the big boundaries and not much dew in place, the skipper winning the toss will be looking to bat first.

Probable Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland

Andrew Balbernie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little