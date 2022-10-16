Search icon
ICC T20 WC 2022: Check out weather and pitch update for the upcoming warm-up fixture between India-Australia

ICC T20 WC: Know all the details related to weather and pitch for the upcoming warm-up match between India-Australia which will be played in Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

India vs Australia

On Monday, October 17, India will face Australia in the first official T20 World Cup warm-up match. The Men in Blue won one and lost one of two unofficial warm-up games against the Western Australia XI. Meanwhile, Australia just suffered a T20 series defeat to England.

READ: T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs Australia warm-up game live in India

India lost to Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game by 36 runs. The match was important for the Indian team to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India had won the first warm-up game by 13 runs. Despite KL Rahul’s 74 off 55 balls, India lost the match by 36 runs. Indians could score 132/8 in 20 overs. Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3-32, India managed to restrict Western Australia to 168 in 20 overs.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, beat the West Indies 2-0 in their recent T20I series, but lost to Jos Buttler’s England 0-2 in the three-match T20I series that followed. Adding to the defending champions’ woes is David Warner’s neck injury. After missing the third T20I against England, David Warner is unsure of playing against India.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details

India vs Australia warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

READ: ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-Australia warm-up match in Brisbane

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin, Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Ups Match 9 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 72% humidity and 6 km/hr wind speed. There are 24% chances of precipitation during the game.

India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Ups Match 9 Pitch Report:

The Gabba surface is expected to help the pacers once again, especially upfront with the new ball. For the batsmen, the pitch at this venue has been a high-scoring one with constant bounce on offer throughout. Spinners will have to work hard for wickets at this surface.

