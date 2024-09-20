Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

The first preview of Vettaiyan was unveiled with a grand music launch event in the presence of the cast and crew at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Rajinikanth is back in action, and Vettaiyan's first look has enthralled his fans. The pervue of Vettaiyan was unveiled before the world with a grand event at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai, and it was graced by the cast and crew of the film along with several fans.

The 1.38-minute video introduced the world of encounter specialist Vettaiyan (Rajinikanth), whose motives are questioned by his department and senior head played by Amitabh Bachchan. As the teaser progresses, we see Rajinikanth on a killing spree, hunted by the baddies, including Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. The teaser also introduces the women of Vettaiyan, including Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rohini, and Abhirami. As the teaser ends, we see a glimpse of an ideological clash between Amitabh and Rajinikanth.

As soon as the prevue dropped on the internet, it went viral instantly. Several fans lauded the ensemble star cast. A netizen wrote, "Awestruck on seeing ENERGETIC YOUNG STYLISH Thalaivar... One and only SUPERSTAR." Another netizen wrote, "Rajinikanth + Amitabh Bachchan + Fafa = Best Cinematic Experience." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm pretty excited to see Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and the SUPERSTAR himself." An internet user wrote, "Thalaivar Rajnikanth= Magnetic pull."

Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini among others. Vettaiyan will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2024 worldwide.

