Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tirupati Laddoo Row: Rahul Gandhi reacts to alleged use of ‘animal fat’, says 'this issue will hurt every devotee...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

How MS Dhoni's sister played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

How MS Dhoni's sister played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career

How MS Dhoni's sister played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career

8 animals that never sleep

8 animals that never sleep

8 must-try local dishes in Jammu & Kashmir

8 must-try local dishes in Jammu & Kashmir

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

EY कर्मचारी की मौत ने Work Load और Work Culture पर उठाए सवाल, मां ने लिखी कंपनी के चेयरमैन को भावुक चिठ्ठी

EY कर्मचारी की मौत ने Work Load और Work Culture पर उठाए सवाल, मां ने लिखी कंपनी के चेयरमैन को भावुक चिठ्ठी

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़��े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

The first preview of Vettaiyan was unveiled with a grand music launch event in the presence of the cast and crew at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 10:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'
A poster of Vettaiyan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajinikanth is back in action, and Vettaiyan's first look has enthralled his fans. The pervue of Vettaiyan was unveiled before the world with a grand event at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai, and it was graced by the cast and crew of the film along with several fans. 

The 1.38-minute video introduced the world of encounter specialist Vettaiyan (Rajinikanth), whose motives are questioned by his department and senior head played by Amitabh Bachchan. As the teaser progresses, we see Rajinikanth on a killing spree, hunted by the baddies, including Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. The teaser also introduces the women of Vettaiyan, including Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rohini, and Abhirami. As the teaser ends, we see a glimpse of an ideological clash between Amitabh and Rajinikanth. 

As soon as the prevue dropped on the internet, it went viral instantly. Several fans lauded the ensemble star cast. A netizen wrote, "Awestruck on seeing ENERGETIC YOUNG STYLISH Thalaivar... One and only SUPERSTAR." Another netizen wrote, "Rajinikanth + Amitabh Bachchan + Fafa = Best Cinematic Experience." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm pretty excited to see Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and the SUPERSTAR himself." An internet user wrote, "Thalaivar Rajnikanth= Magnetic pull."  

Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini among others. Vettaiyan will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2024 worldwide.

Read: Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

 The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why you shouldn't cook your vegetables in ghee? Know here

Why you shouldn't cook your vegetables in ghee? Know here

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Meet man who started as intern at Nike, is now its CEO after 32 years, his salary is Rs...

Meet man who started as intern at Nike, is now its CEO after 32 years, his salary is Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement