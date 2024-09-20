Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Could your phone be next bomb? Scary truth about remote explosions

Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud joins Dale Steyn to record rare feat in IND vs BAN 1st Test

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Could your phone be next bomb? Scary truth about remote explosions

Could your phone be next bomb? Scary truth about remote explosions

Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today

8 animals that can fly without wings

8 animals that can fly without wings

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Was Jaya Bachchan's father against inter-caste marriage with Amitabh Bachchan? Their wedding priest protested because...

Was Jaya Bachchan's father against inter-caste marriage with Amitabh Bachchan? Their wedding priest protested because...

This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.

He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days, Pathak said at a press conference.

"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on September 20," he said.

His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5.

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

It is clear that "the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana", Pathak claimed.

The BJP has governed Haryana since 2014.

"The BJP itself did not trust its chief minister, so they removed Manohar Lal Khattar and made Nayab Singh Saini the new chief minister. The question that arises is why did the BJP need to bring in a new chief minister in the last year (of its term)?" Pathak asked.

Alleging that unemployment was at its peak in Haryana and inflation was record-breaking, he stressed that there was rampant "misgovernance" in the state.

"Haryana first gave a chance to one party for five years, then to another for 10 years and then 10 years to a third party. Haryana gave a chance to all the parties, there is no party in Haryana that can say they have not got a chance. No one can complain," Pathak said.

Claiming that the other parties failed to serve the people, he said the voters were fed up with all the outfits.

"This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana. They have seen the work done by AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change and vote for Arvind Kejriwal's new and honest politics and AAP," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest-rated film never released, to finally hit the screens after 32 years; not Tumbbad, Black Friday, Paanch

India's highest-rated film never released, to finally hit the screens after 32 years; not Tumbbad, Black Friday, Paanch

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet woman, ‘Tractor Queen’ Mallika Srinivasan, leads Rs 10,000 crore turnover business, her net worth is…

Meet woman, ‘Tractor Queen’ Mallika Srinivasan, leads Rs 10,000 crore turnover business, her net worth is…

J-K Assembly Election 2024: Polling for first phase today; check key candidates, seats

J-K Assembly Election 2024: Polling for first phase today; check key candidates, seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement