Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start poll campaign today

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.

He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days, Pathak said at a press conference.

"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on September 20," he said.

His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5.

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

It is clear that "the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana", Pathak claimed.

The BJP has governed Haryana since 2014.

"The BJP itself did not trust its chief minister, so they removed Manohar Lal Khattar and made Nayab Singh Saini the new chief minister. The question that arises is why did the BJP need to bring in a new chief minister in the last year (of its term)?" Pathak asked.

Alleging that unemployment was at its peak in Haryana and inflation was record-breaking, he stressed that there was rampant "misgovernance" in the state.

"Haryana first gave a chance to one party for five years, then to another for 10 years and then 10 years to a third party. Haryana gave a chance to all the parties, there is no party in Haryana that can say they have not got a chance. No one can complain," Pathak said.

Claiming that the other parties failed to serve the people, he said the voters were fed up with all the outfits.

"This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana. They have seen the work done by AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change and vote for Arvind Kejriwal's new and honest politics and AAP," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

