ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

Atishi’s Delhi cabinet: AAP leader to retain four minsters; new face to be included

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

NASA's James Webb unveils black hole starving its host galaxy; see pic

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड�़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

HomeSports

Sports

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

Originally slated for Bangladesh, the tournament was relocated due to political unrest

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20, where ten best teams will be participating in a total of 23 matches to clinch the championship.

Originally slated for Bangladesh, the tournament was relocated due to political unrest, with matches scheduled at two prominent venues: Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium, which have been recognized as venues.

The second match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which was established in 2009 and has a seating capacity of 25,000.

On the other hand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which began hosting international cricket in 1982, has hosted more than 200 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and is famous for its active crowd, especially the South Asian ones.

The tournament will start on October 3 with two matches at Sharjah: Bangladesh vs. Scotland and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka. The first matches at Dubai International Stadium will be played on October 4, with South Africa taking on the West Indies and India up against New Zealand.

Teams are divided into two groups: Group A comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka as well as the defending champions; Group B comprises South Africa, England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland. This means that each team will play four group matches, and the two best teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals that will be held on the 17th and 18th of October. The final will be played on October 20 in Dubai.

The upcoming women’s T20 World Cup edition will have many interesting games, such as India-Pakistan on October 6. Both of these venues have a tradition of intense cricketing competition, and therefore fans will be treated to high-voltage action as teams battle for dominance on the international stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement