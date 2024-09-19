ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

Originally slated for Bangladesh, the tournament was relocated due to political unrest

The upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20, where ten best teams will be participating in a total of 23 matches to clinch the championship.



Originally slated for Bangladesh, the tournament was relocated due to political unrest, with matches scheduled at two prominent venues: Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium, which have been recognized as venues.



The second match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which was established in 2009 and has a seating capacity of 25,000.



On the other hand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which began hosting international cricket in 1982, has hosted more than 200 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and is famous for its active crowd, especially the South Asian ones.



The tournament will start on October 3 with two matches at Sharjah: Bangladesh vs. Scotland and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka. The first matches at Dubai International Stadium will be played on October 4, with South Africa taking on the West Indies and India up against New Zealand.



Teams are divided into two groups: Group A comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka as well as the defending champions; Group B comprises South Africa, England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland. This means that each team will play four group matches, and the two best teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals that will be held on the 17th and 18th of October. The final will be played on October 20 in Dubai.



The upcoming women’s T20 World Cup edition will have many interesting games, such as India-Pakistan on October 6. Both of these venues have a tradition of intense cricketing competition, and therefore fans will be treated to high-voltage action as teams battle for dominance on the international stage.