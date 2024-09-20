Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Former Indian opener and batting coach Vikram Rathour has reunited with Rahul Dravid, as he joins Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The addition of Rathour to the coaching staff was confirmed by Rajasthan Royals on Friday, following the announcement of Dravid's appointment as head coach earlier this month after his tenure with the Indian men's team. The collaboration between Rathour and Dravid brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, setting the stage for a successful season ahead.

“Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanour, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals,” said Dravid in a press release on the RR website.

“His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals.”

Rathour will be joining Dravid to discuss important decisions regarding player retentions for the upcoming 2025 season. They will be evaluating top-quality players such as Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer, who have been key assets to the team in recent years.

Rathour previously served as the batting coach for the Indian team under Dravid's leadership for three years. However, his contract ended after the team's successful T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies earlier this year.

Having been a part of the Indian cricket setup since 2019 under Ravi Shastri, Rathour has a strong relationship with Dravid dating back to their time together at the National Cricket Academy. He also has experience coaching in the IPL with the Punjab Kings franchise.

