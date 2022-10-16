WI vs SCO Match 3, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies vs Scotland

West Indies will face Scotland in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 17. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this exciting encounter of Group B.

West Indies recently faced Australia in a two-match T20I series. They failed to a win a single game. They turned the tables around as they beat the United Arab Emirates in their first warm-up fixture.

Scotland, on the other hand, beat the Netherlands in their first warm-up fixture. It was a close-fought contest. Persistent rain washed out their next warm-up fixture against the UAE but they will be high in confidence heading into the World Cup.

West Indies vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, Match 3, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, Monday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is good for batting. The batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

West Indies vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hobart are expected to hover between 5 and 13 degrees Celius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Monday. Let’s hope it stays away and we get a full game.

West Indies Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy/Sheldon Cottrell.

Scotland Probable XI

George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves.