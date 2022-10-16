Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 update: covid-positive players allowed to play T20 WC, no isolation required

The COVID positive players will be allowed to play T20 World Cup There will be no isolation or regular testing during the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

A COVID-positive player will be allowed to play during the T20 World Cup and will not be withdrawn if the team doctor feels it is appropriate for him to play. As per the latest ICC playing conditions, a COVID-positive player will be allowed to play if cleared by the team doctor.

READ: PAK vs ENG Warm-up, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The teams will be allowed to replace him if the player isn't cleared. But his participation in a fixture won't be hampered if he is cleared to play despite being positive for the infection.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 commenced on October 16 with the group stage matches. The Super 12 round will commence on October 22 and the final is set to take place on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Eight teams, including two high-profile names – former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka – alongside Zimbabwe, Ireland, UAE, the Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland are battling it out for the 4 vacant spots in the Super 12 stage.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: huge upset on day 1 as Namibia beats Sri Lanka, here's look at updated points table

Meanwhile, reportedly there won’t be any mandatory testing during the eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The two semi-finals will be held on November 9 and 10 in Sydney and Adelaide, respectively. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will open its campaign against Pakistan on October 23. The fixture will be played at MCG.

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting finish
