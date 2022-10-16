ICC T20 World Cup 2022: huge upset on day 1 as Namibia beats Sri Lanka, here's look at updated points table

Namibia vs Sri Lanka

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 got underway at Geelong, Australia with the first two matches providing entertaining and tight finishes on October 16, 2022. The first match was between Sri Lanka and Namibia and the second encounter saw United Arab Emirates (UAE) clashing against the Netherlands.

Namibia caused a huge upset in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs. In reply, Namibia bowlers built some amazing pressure on Sri Lankan batters as their top order crumbled under some disciplined bowling.

Jan Frylinck was named the Players of the Match for his 44 and two wickets.

The second match of the day saw United Arab Emirates (UAE) clashing with the Netherlands.

Dutch bowlers rattled the UAE batters with some amazing bowling as only Muhammad Waseem with 41 could withstand. The next best was Vritya Arvind’s 18 as UAE managed only 111/8 in 20 overs.

But it wasn’t an easy walk-in-the-park chase for the Netherlands, as Junaid Siddique (3/24) and other UAE bowlers kept the pressure on and reduced the Dutch team to 76/6 in 14 overs. But Max O’Dowd’s 28 and captain Scott Edwards’ cool and calm 16* took the Oranje team past the finishing line with one ball to spare and three wickets in hand.

Both victorious teams- Namibia and Netherlands- now have two points to their name. Namibia has an NRR (net run rate) of 2.750, while the Netherlands has 0.097.

Day 2 of ICC T20 World Cup will witness 2 more qualifier games. This matches will take place from group B and will be played between West Indies-Scotland and Ireland-Zimbabwe.