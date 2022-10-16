PAK vs ENG Warm-up, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan vs England

England and Pakistan are set to clash in the 11th warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Monday (October 17). England have emerged as favorites for the upcoming mega tournament after their impressive T20I series wins against England and Australia away.

England managed to overcome Pakistan's challenge in a seven-match series in the absence of their key players, including Jos Buttler, to record a 3-4 win.

Following their recent series victory over Australia, the English players’ confidence is expected to soar. On the other side, Pakistan would be happy to defeat New Zealand at home in the tri-series final.

Match Details

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Date & Time: 01:30 PM IST & 07:00 PM Local Time

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brisbane Cricket Ground has a balanced surface with little help for the pace bowlers. The average first innings score is around 160 but Australia managed to score 178 runs against West Indies in the latest T20I game here.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.