Watch: Mohammed Shami rattles Dinesh Karthik's stumps with an absolute 'Jaffa' during India's net session

Mohammed Shami, who recently linked up with the squad in Australia, has started bowling in the nets and looked in good rhythm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Mohammed Shami bowls out Dinesh Karthik

There have been some encouraging signs for the Indian cricket team as they fine-tune their preparations for the Super-12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup underway on Sunday.

Indian cricket team's senior speedster Mohammed Shami, who the BCCI brought in as injured Jasprit Bumrah's last-minute replacement for T20 World Cup 2022, bamboozled in-form finisher Dinesh Karthik during India's net session at the Gabba.

Mohammed Shami, who recently linked up with the squad in Australia after recovering from covid, has started bowling in the nets as he took part in the team’s practice session in Brisbane on Sunday.

Not only that, he even clean-bowled Dinesh Karthik during the net practice when the wicketkeeper-batter tried for a scoop only to see the ball crashing onto the stumps.

Indian team is all set to make an appearance at the T20 World Cup warm-up match against the defending champions and hosts, Australia on Monday.

Rohit Sharma-led team India landed in Brisbane on Saturday where they will play two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively. Before this, India played two warm-up games against Western Australia, organised by the BCCI. The visitors won the first match and lost the second.

The Men in Blue will officially kick off its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Apart from Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are also in India's group for T20 WC league stage matches.

