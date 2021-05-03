KKR's Pat Cummins changes route of donation from PM CARES Funds to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Pat Cummins who had made a contribution of $50,000 (over 37 lakh) to the PM Cares Relief Fund for oxygen supply in the country, has now changed his mode of contribution and allocated his funds to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced that they will support India in this need hour while being in association with the Australian Cricketer's Association and UNICEF Australia. The generated funds will be provided to India for their medical equipment and generating oxygen for the critical patients.

While Pat Cummins was amid all the appreciation for donating the generous amount to India, he was also criticized by many for donating to PM Cares Fund.

According to the many comments under his post, they wrote that PM Cares are not being channelized properly and not coming in use of the needy ones. Now with Cummins changing his way of contribution, many believe he heard the complaints of his fans.

Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, KKR, who were all set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, has now faced distress as two players from Kolkata's camp - Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy - have tested positive for COVID-19, while many other players have been isolated.

Cummins is also one amongst them and in the same light, the match between the two teams got postponed.