IPL 2021: KKR's Pat Cummins donates over 37 lakh to PM Cares Relief Fund for oxygen supplies to India

As India is gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Pat Cummins made a contribution of $50,000 (over 37 lakh) to the PM Cares Relief Fund for oxygen supply in the country.

Cummins issued a statement on Twitter to confirm the same and said while his amount might not be enough, it should help someone in need.

"India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly. There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-9 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins said in a statement.

Cummins added that it was time to channelise emotion into action to help others and he also appealed to his fellow players and fans to come forward to help India in its fight against the pandemic.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50, 000. At times like these, it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotion into action that will bring light into people's lives. I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he added.

Cummins' gesture comes at a time when his fellow country teammates - Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson - have flown back to Australia citing personal reasons and bio-bubble fatigue.

"AJ is leaving in the morning at 4 am (Sunday), all of you boys who wanna say bye to him and thank you. He has been part of the squad and he has offered us a lot of himself and his thoughts. Relax, enjoy and we get back to stuff that we do well training and focusing," Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said in a video posted by Rajasthan on their official Twitter handle.