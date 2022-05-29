IPL 2022: Jos Buttler turns breaks down as he remembers 'First Royal' Shane Warne

Jos Buttler gets emotional

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Royals' star batter Jos Buttler was seen turning emotional as he remembered legendary cricketer Shane Warne.

The latter had led the Rajasthan Royals franchise to their first – and only – IPL title so far, which was the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. The Australian spinner had tragically passed away due to a heart attack when he was on vacation in Thailand in March earlier this year.

In the stories leading up to the final, a video of Buttler breaking into tears was seen after he was asked to talk about the 'First Royal' Warne. Soon after pictures of the same went viral on social media.

Earlier, RR team manager Romi Bhinder had recalled how Buttler 'high-fived' a picture of Warne. "We have put up a picture of him where his hand is overstretched. A few days ago, I saw Jos giving him a high-five and saying, 'legend'!" Bhinder had said in a tribute video for Warne.

"There are small things like this where the team feels his presence."