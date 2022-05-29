'Just Imagine': Netizens on Rohit Sharma's Team India winning World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Fans excited to witness 2023 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final is taking place between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the largest cricket ground in the world - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The atmosphere and the capacity covered with the cheering crowd are sure to give a boost to the teams the fans are cheering for.

While the last day of the league was treated by a spectacle comprising of performances from Ranveer Singh, and AR Rahman among others was the peak of entertainment, fans could only guess how it would feel to host the World Cup at this very venue.

With more than 1 lakh fans being able to occupy the Narendra Modi Stadium, netizens took to Twitter to ask Rohit Sharma and Team India to make sure to reach the final of the 2023 World Cup and play the game at this very stadium.

Rohit Sharma winning the world cup here in 2023. Just win it for the country man

So 2023 World Cup final looks set for Narendra Modi Stadium...

Imagine 2023 world cup final at Narendra Modi stadium with India playing. It's giving me chills man.

just imagine india vs pakistan finals in the Narendra modi stadium 2023 world Cup

Talking about the 2023 World Cup, it will be the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup and will be hosted by India in October and November. The event will mark the first time that India will host the tournament on its own.

Earlier, the tournaments were co-hosted - in 1987 (with Pakistan), 1996 (with West Pakistan and Ceylon) and 2011 (with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh). The 2021 World Cup was also hosted by India but could be held in the country due to COVID-19 and saw the games being played in the UAE.