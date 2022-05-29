IPL 2022: Jos Buttler throws helmet in frustration after getting dismissed by Hardik Pandya - watch

Jos Buttler unhappy with his performance in IPL 2022 final

When one says that in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a lot dependent on batter Job Buttler, it would not be so wrong. After smashing four centuries in the IPL 2022, RR was relying on his services for the final in which they were asked to face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, things did not go according to plan, despite RR winning the toss and opting to bat first. Jos Buttler and his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal could not get the momentum going as the Gujarat bowler was on the attack from ball one.

In the 12th over, when GT skipper Hardik Pandya came to bowl, the all-rounder bowled a short of a length outside off, which Buttler tried to steer down. However, the ball hit the edge of the bat and went right into the hands of wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

This was surely a priced wicket as the dangerman had to depart for 39 runs off 35 balls. His innings comprised five fours.

Buttler was not happy with his performance and was seen flinging his gloves outside the boundary cushions as he walked off to the dressing room with anger on his face.

WATCH:

Angry Jos Buttler pic.twitter.com/XbWSeAWpEN — Soni Gupta (@SoniGup46462554) May 29, 2022

Buttler continues to sit second on the list of batters with the most runs in an IPL season. Virat Kohli still rules the list.

Most runs in an IPL season:

973 V Kohli (2016)

863 J Buttler (2022)

848 D Warner (2016)

735 K Williamson (2018)

733 C Gayle (2012)

733 M Hussey (2013)