IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals players’ bats, shoes and other cricket equipment worth lakhs stolen in transit

The players only discovered the missing gear after their kits were delivered to their team hotel upon their return to Delhi on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals players’ bats, shoes and other cricket equipment worth lakhs stolen in transit
Image Source: Twitter

Several players from the Delhi Capitals team have reported that items from their kits have gone missing after returning to Delhi from their match against RCB in Bengaluru on April 15. 

The Indian Express reported that a total of 16 bats, as well as other equipment such as shoes, pads, thigh pads, and gloves, were missing. The lost bats included three belonging to David Warner, two to Mitchell Marsh, three to Phil Salt, and five to Yash Dhull. The bats of foreign players cost around a lakh rupees each.

The players only discovered the missing gear after their kits were delivered to their team hotel upon their return to Delhi on Sunday. In response, the Delhi Capitals have hired a logistics company to assist in the transport of kit and equipment from one venue to another during the IPL.

"All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags," a Delhi Capitals offical said. 

"This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on."

This marks the first instance of an IPL franchise losing cricket equipment during transit, and the team in question is currently investigating the matter to determine the root cause of the issue.

Unfortunately, the Delhi Capitals have yet to secure a win this season, placing them at the bottom of the points table with five losses under their belt. Their upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders is set to take place on Thursday, and the team is eager to turn their luck around and secure a much-needed victory.

