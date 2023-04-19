Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Finally a Tendulkar...': Sachin Tendulkar shares special message after Arjun takes his 1st IPL wicket for MI

Arjun Tendulkar delivered a splendid last over, giving away just four runs and claiming the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, marking his first scalp in the league's history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

'Finally a Tendulkar...': Sachin Tendulkar shares special message after Arjun takes his 1st IPL wicket for MI
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On the night of April 18, 2023, the Mumbai Indians had an unforgettable evening in the IPL 2023 as they emerged victorious against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. The match marked the second game of Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut against KKR. 

Arjun's performance with the ball was exceptional, and he was one of the star performers in Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win of IPL 2023. After the game, Sachin shared a heartwarming moment with his son in the dressing room.

Arjun Tendulkar bowled 2.5 overs, conceding only 18 runs. He delivered a splendid last over, giving away just four runs and claiming the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, marking his first scalp in the league's history. This was a significant moment for the young all-rounder, which was made even more special during the post-match celebrations in the MI dressing room.

"I asked the boys to set the tone if they got the new ball in hand and that's exactly whart happened. So well, done Arjun for doing exactly that. And then in the last over to hold your nerve in half stressful situation. Well done, Champ," head coach Boucher said.

Arjun was honored by his mentor, Sachin Tendulkar, who presented him with a badge in recognition of his impressive performance as an all-rounder. Tendulkar humorously remarked, "At least there's a wicket in the family now," as he pinned the badge onto Arjun's chest. 

After the match, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to celebrate Mumbai Indians' victory and share his excitement about a personal milestone: a Tendulkar finally getting an IPL wicket. 

"A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket! #SRHvMI," Sachin tweeted.

READ| 'Don't force me to reveal your secrets': Pakistan cricketer sends hard-hitting warning to senior players

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.