'Finally a Tendulkar...': Sachin Tendulkar shares special message after Arjun takes his 1st IPL wicket for MI

On the night of April 18, 2023, the Mumbai Indians had an unforgettable evening in the IPL 2023 as they emerged victorious against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. The match marked the second game of Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut against KKR.

Arjun's performance with the ball was exceptional, and he was one of the star performers in Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win of IPL 2023. After the game, Sachin shared a heartwarming moment with his son in the dressing room.

Arjun Tendulkar bowled 2.5 overs, conceding only 18 runs. He delivered a splendid last over, giving away just four runs and claiming the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, marking his first scalp in the league's history. This was a significant moment for the young all-rounder, which was made even more special during the post-match celebrations in the MI dressing room.

"I asked the boys to set the tone if they got the new ball in hand and that's exactly whart happened. So well, done Arjun for doing exactly that. And then in the last over to hold your nerve in half stressful situation. Well done, Champ," head coach Boucher said.

Arjun was honored by his mentor, Sachin Tendulkar, who presented him with a badge in recognition of his impressive performance as an all-rounder. Tendulkar humorously remarked, "At least there's a wicket in the family now," as he pinned the badge onto Arjun's chest.

After the match, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to celebrate Mumbai Indians' victory and share his excitement about a personal milestone: a Tendulkar finally getting an IPL wicket.

"A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket! #SRHvMI," Sachin tweeted.

