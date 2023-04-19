'Don't force me to reveal your secrets': Pakistan cricketer sends hard-hitting warning to senior players

Pakistan Cricket Team (Image Source- Twitter)

Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batter, Umar Akmal, has recently made headlines with his shocking revelations. The 32-year-old has threatened to expose his teammates' secrets if they continue to make allegations against him. Akmal has even gone as far as to suggest that the secrets he holds could potentially harm the families of his colleagues.

Akmal was once a rising star in international cricket, impressing fans with his wide range of shots that left even the best bowlers struggling to keep up. With an impressive record of 1003 runs in 16 Tests, 3194 runs in 121 ODIs, and 1690 runs in 84 T20Is for Pakistan, Akmal had all the makings of a cricketing legend. However, his career has been marred by various controversies, leading to a decline in form and ultimately, his removal from the Pakistan lineup.

Akmal's poor attitude and immaturity have often been cited as the reasons behind his troubles. Many of his teammates have accused him of causing unnecessary drama and bringing negative attention to the team. In response, Akmal has threatened to reveal their secrets, claiming that he is being considerate of the fans before doing so.

"Mostly cricketers say that I am not mature. And these cricketers are the ones who I played cricket with. They are my seniors, and I really respect them, I would like to say, 'don't force me to reveal your secrets'. I have shocking secrets of players, and if I reveal them, it will hurt their families too," Akmal was quoted as saying by MyKhel.

Akmal expressed that he will not disclose any secrets as a gesture of respect towards the fans who adore Pakistan cricket. The 32-year-old also acknowledged that if these secrets were to be revealed, it could potentially lead to a decline in viewership among fans.

"Our people are too innocent and love watching cricket. I just respect that and don't reveal the secrets I have. If these secrets are revealed, people will stop watching cricket," Akmal said.

READ| Australia announce 17-man squad for ICC WTC final against India, Pat Cummins to lead