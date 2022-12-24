IPL 2023 auction: Top 10 prominent players who surprisingly went unsold

England duo Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills went unsold while Sandeep Sharma also didn't get any takers in IPL 2023 auction

History was created on Friday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction as three of the most expensive players in IPL were bought in just 30 minutes of bidding on December 23 in Kochi. While Sam Curran joined Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore, there are many prominent players like Dawid Malan and Jimmy Neesham among others who went unsold.

Cameron Green became the second-most expensive recruit in IPL history when Mumbai Indians shelled out a staggering Rs 17.50 crore, while Ben Stokes was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 16.25 crore, as he equalled the previous record set by Chris Morris for the most expensive overseas pick at IPL auction.

There were plenty of renowned names, who didn't get any takers though, including both Indian and overseas players.

Former world number 1 T20I batter Malan who had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore went unsold, while England's Tom Banton and Chris Jordan who was with CSK last year before being released also didn't get any takers.

Tymal Mills also went unsold, he was with Mumbai Indians (MI) last year before his campaign was cut short due to injury. The English trio of Banton, Mills and Jordan all had a base price of INR 2 crore.

Indian fast bowler Sandeep Sharma, who has represented Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past also went unsold, the Indian pacer had a base price of INR 50 lakh.

While his brother Sam Curran broke all records of spending in IPL history, Tom Curran went unsold, also, England's Jamie Overton also didn't get any takers.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also went unsold, he has a base price of INR 2 crore, while his compatriot Darryl Mitchell, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi, and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen all went unsold.