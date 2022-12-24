Search icon
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli takes brutal dig at Zakir Hasan, asks latter to take off his jersey; watch

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not pleased with Bangladesh players' tactics to waste time and he ended up taking a brutal dig at Zakir Hasan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

Virat Kohli signals Zakir Hasan to remove his shirt

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not one to mince his words, known to be one of the most passionate players on the field, the 34-year-old rarely shies away from speaking what's on his mind. That's why Kohli ensured to signal towards Zakir Hasan to take off his jersey to delay the proceedings on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. 

After India recorded 314 runs in their first inning, in reply to Bangladesh's score of 227, the home side could only score 7 runs before stumps on Day 2, in what seemed an intentional attempt to delay the play from Bangladeshi openers. 

Kohli meanwhile, who was fielding at first slip, wasn't having any of it. There's a tendency of openers to delay the play so that they don't have to face too much bowling before the stumps, and that was visible on Day 2 as well. 

In the penultimate ball of the last ball before stumps, Zakir began to tie his shoelaces prompting a brutal dig from Kohli. 

The Delhi-born talismanic batsman gestured towards the Bangladesh opener to take off his jersey as well. Kohli himself tugged his own shirt, as he signalled the latter to follow suit. 

A video of Virat Kohli's antics has gone crazy viral on social media. 

On the other hand, Najmul Shanto also tried to take away as much time as possible as he called towards his dressing room for a change of bat even as the innings had only just begun.

Earlier in the day, India began day 2 in their chase of 227, but lost the top order early, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a much-needed partnership as they both unluckily missed their centuries but added 93 and 87 runs to the cause respectively. 

On Day 3, Bangladesh will kick-start proceedings from 7/0 and they trail currently by 80 runs. 

