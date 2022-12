IPL Auction 2023: Full list of sold players with price

Image Source: IPL

During the 2023 mini-auction, Punjab Kings broke the bank for English all-rounder Sam Curran, who became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team shelled out INR 18.5 crore for Curran, who had a basic reserve price of INR 2 crore.

Curran's selling price broke the Rajasthan Royals' previous record of INR 16.25 crore for South African all-rounder Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding war for the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup final as his price swiftly hit Rs 7 crore, at which point RR entered the contest. RCB dropped out shortly after, as RR and MI resumed their bidding battle. Chennai Super Kings, PBKS, and Lucknow Super Giants also competed, but Punjab emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes equaled Morris' mark when CSK pulled him in. He will be viewed as a possible replacement to captain MS Dhoni, who may be playing his final season in front of the Chepauk fans.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies became the most expensive wicketkeeper ever, selling for eight times his starting price to LSG for INR 16 crore.

Here's the list of Sold players:

Batters

Kane Williamson - 2 crore (Gujarat Titans)

Harry Brook - 13.25 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mayank Agarwal - 8.25 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Ajinkya Rahane - 50 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

Shaik Rasheed - 20 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

Manish Pandey - 2.4 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Will Jacks - 3.2 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Harpreet Bhatia - 40 lakh (Punjab Kings)

Rilee Rossouw - 4.6 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Anmolpreet Singh - 20 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mandeep Singh - 50 lakh (Kolkata Knight RIders)

Joe Root - 1 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

Bowlers

Reece Topley - 1.9 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Jaydev Unadkat - 50 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Jhye Richardson - 1.5 crore (Mumbai Indians)

Ishant Sharma - 50 lakh (Delhi Capitals)

Adil Rashid - 2 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mayank Markande - 50 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Vaibhav Arora - 60 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Yash Thakur - 45 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Shivam Mavi - 6 crore (Gujarat Titans)

Mukesh Kumar - 5.5 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Himanshu Sharma - 20 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kyle Jamieson - 1 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

Piyush Chawla - 50 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Amit Mishra - 50 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Vidwath Kaverappa - 20 lakh (Punjab Kings)

Rajan Kumar - 70 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Suyash Sharma - 20 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Joshua Little - 4.4 crore (Gujarat Titans)

Mohit Sharma - 50 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

Avinash Singh - 60 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kulwant Khejroliya - 20 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Akeal Hosein - 1 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Adam Zampa - 1.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

KM Asif - 30 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Murugan Ashwin - 20 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Naveen Ul Haq - 50 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Raghav Goyal - 20 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

All-Rounders

Sam Curran - 18.5 crore (Punjab Kings)

Odean Smith - 50 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

Sikandar Raza - 50 lakh (Punjab Kings)

Jason Holder - 5.75 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

Cameron Green - 17.50 crore (M(umbai Indians)

Ben Stokes - 16.25 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

Vivrant Sharma - 2.6 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Samarth Vyas - 20 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Sanvir Singh - 20 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Nishant Sindhu - 60 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

Romario Shepherd - 50 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Daniel Sams - 75 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Manoj Bhandage - 20 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Mayank Dagar - 1.8 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Duan Jansen - 20 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Prerak Mankad - 20 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Shams Mulani - 20 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Swapnil Singh - 20 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

David Wiese - 1 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Sonu Yadav - 20 lakh Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Ajay Mandal - 20 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

Mohit Rathee - 20 lakh (Punjab Kings)

Nehal Wadhera - 20 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Bhagath Varma - 20 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

Shivam Singh - 20 lakh (Punjab Kings)

Akash Vashisht - 20 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Yudhvir Charak - 20 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Abdul PA - 20 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Shakib Al Hasan - 1.5 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Wicket-Keepers

Nicholas Pooran - 16 crore (Lucknow Super Giants)

Heinrich Klaasen - 5.25 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Phil Salt - 2 crore (Delhi Capitals)

N. Jagadeesan - 90 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KS Bharat - 1.2 crore (Gujarat Titans)

Upendra Singh Yadav - 25 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Donovan Ferreira - 50 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Urvil Patel - 20 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

Vishnu Vinod - 20 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Nitish Kumar Reddy -20 lakh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Kunal Rathore - 20 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

Litton Das - 50 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

